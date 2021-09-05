Sunday, September 05, 2021 1:00 am
Library's top 10
Top 10 checkouts from
the Allen County Public Library for the month of August
FICTION
1 “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
2 “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
3 “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
4 “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown
5 “We Were Never Here” by Andrea Bartz
6 “The Noise” by James Patterson,J. D. Barker
7 “Billy Summers” by Stephen King
8 “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand
9 “Not a Happy Family” by Shari Lapena
10 “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig
NONFICTION
1 “Somebody's Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford
2 “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year” by Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker
3 “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin
4 “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters
5 “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost” by Michael C. Bender
6 “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” by Bill O'Reilly, Martin Dugard
7 “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency” by Michael Wolff
8 “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover
9 “The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal” by Mary L. Trump
10 “(Re)born in the USA: An Englishman's Love Letter to His Chosen Home” by Roger Bennett
