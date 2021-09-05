The Journal Gazette
 
    Sunday, September 05, 2021 1:00 am

    Library's top 10

    Top 10 checkouts from

    the Allen County Public Library for the month of August

    FICTION

    1 “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

    2 “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

    3 “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller

    4 “Blind Tiger” by Sandra Brown

    5 “We Were Never Here” by Andrea Bartz

    6 “The Noise” by James Patterson,J. D. Barker

    7 “Billy Summers” by Stephen King

    8 “Golden Girl” by Elin Hilderbrand

    9 “Not a Happy Family” by Shari Lapena

    10 “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig

    NONFICTION

    1 “Somebody's Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford

    2 “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year” by Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker

    3 “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin

    4 “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters

    5 “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost” by Michael C. Bender

    6 “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” by Bill O'Reilly, Martin Dugard

    7 “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency” by Michael Wolff

    8 “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover

    9 “The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal” by Mary L. Trump

    10 “(Re)born in the USA: An Englishman's Love Letter to His Chosen Home” by Roger Bennett

