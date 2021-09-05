Sunday, September 05, 2021 1:00 am
Local Book Notes
The Journal Gazette
Author: Carol Taylor
“Messages From God”: A variety of original Christian fiction and nonfiction poems interspersed with Native-American and Western poems.
Where available: Amazon.com
Cost: $9.99 (e-book), $16
Author: Annie Streit
“Frankie Finds Her Courage”: Frankie, a sweet basset hound, is good at finding things. She can find everything ... except her courage.
Available: dorrancepublishing.com, Amazon.com
Cost: $23
Author: Thomas Volz
“Dead Man's Touch”: After getting kidnapped out of Fort Leavenworth (where he's awaiting his murder trial), James Laudon, perennial screw-up, finds himself under the thumb of an eclectic group of assassins.
Where available: Amazon.com
Cost: $2.99 (e-book), $14.99
Share this articleShare on facebook Share on twitter Email story