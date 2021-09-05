Local Book Notes

Author: Carol Taylor

“Messages From God”: A variety of original Christian fiction and nonfiction poems interspersed with Native-American and Western poems.

Where available: Amazon.com

Cost: $9.99 (e-book), $16

Author: Annie Streit

“Frankie Finds Her Courage”: Frankie, a sweet basset hound, is good at finding things. She can find everything ... except her courage.

Available: dorrancepublishing.com, Amazon.com

Cost: $23

Author: Thomas Volz

“Dead Man's Touch”: After getting kidnapped out of Fort Leavenworth (where he's awaiting his murder trial), James Laudon, perennial screw-up, finds himself under the thumb of an eclectic group of assassins.

Where available: Amazon.com

Cost: $2.99 (e-book), $14.99