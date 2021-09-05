The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, September 05, 2021 1:00 am

    Local Book Notes

    The Journal Gazette

    Author: Carol Taylor

    “Messages From God”: A variety of original Christian fiction and nonfiction poems interspersed with Native-American and Western poems.

    Where available: Amazon.com

    Cost: $9.99 (e-book), $16

     

    Author: Annie Streit

    “Frankie Finds Her Courage”: Frankie, a sweet basset hound, is good at finding things. She can find everything ... except her courage.

    Available: dorrancepublishing.com, Amazon.com

    Cost: $23

     

    Author: Thomas Volz

    “Dead Man's Touch”: After getting kidnapped out of Fort Leavenworth (where he's awaiting his murder trial), James Laudon, perennial screw-up, finds himself under the thumb of an eclectic group of assassins.

    Where available: Amazon.com

    Cost: $2.99 (e-book), $14.99

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required

    Share this article

    Email story