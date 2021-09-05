New library books

The following contemporary romances are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“The Heart Principle” by Helen Hoang

When she suddenly loses her ability to play the violin, Anna Sun must learn to listen to her heart and falls in love with a man her parents disapprove of, forcing her to choose between meeting expectations and finding happiness in who she really is.

“The Dating Playbook” by Farrah Rochon

While secretly training a former footballer who wants back in the NFL, personal trainer Taylor Powell finds her game plan turned upside down when the media believe they're a couple.

“Battle Royal” by Lucy Parker

After being kicked off a baking competition show by judge Dominic De Vere, successful London baker Sylvie Fairchild returns to “Operation Cake” as a judge, setting off an intense rivalry and maybe a bit of romance.

“How Sweet It Is” by Dylan Newton

Event planner Kate Sweet is used to creating perfect weddings but reluctantly agrees to take on a book launch extravaganza for best-selling horror writer Drake Matthews, who turns out to be drop-dead gorgeous.

“It Happened One Summer” by Tessa Bailey

After being cut off by her wealthy stepfather, a partying Hollywood “It Girl” experiences culture shock when she moves to Washington to learn some responsibility and help her sister run their late father's dive bar.

“Beyond the Tides” by Liz Johnson

When Meg's father decides to sell his Prince Edward Island lobster fishing business to her high school nemesis Oliver, she sets out to prove she should inherit it instead. But there is more than just a fleet on the line; her heart is, too.