New library books

The following histories of the Afghanistan war are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“Three Wise Men: A Navy Seal, a Green Beret, and How Their Marine Brother Became a War's Sole Survivor” by Beau Wise,Tom Sileo

A memoir of family, service and sacrifice by a Marine who lost both of his brothers to the war in Afghanistan. He shares the stories of his decorated late brothers, a Navy SEAL-turned-CIA contractor and an Army Green Beret sniper.

“The Afghanistan Papers: A Secret History of the War” by Craig Whitlock

The groundbreaking investigative story of how three successive presidents and their military commanders deceived the public year after year about the longest war in American history by a Washington Post reporter and a three-time Pulitzer Prize finalist.

“Eagle Down: The Last Special Forces Fighting the Forever War” by Jessica Donati

The former Afghanistan bureau chief for the Wall Street Journal recounts the experiences of U.S. Special Forces fighting on the front lines against the Taliban and Islamic State during the longest war in American history.

“We March at Midnight: A War Memoir” by Ray McPadden

An award-winning author chronicles his experience as a highly decorated Ranger officer leading some of the most dangerous missions during the height of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars.

“The Hardest Place: The American Military Adrift in Afghanistan's Pech Valley” by Wesley Morgan

A deeply researched history of the American war in Afghanistan is told through the experiences of the infantry battalions and commando teams that fought in the violent Pech valley region.

“On Killing Remotely: The Psychology of Killing with Drones” by Wayne Phelps

The former commander of a remotely piloted aircraft unit explores the ethics of remote military engagement, the misconceptions of PTSD among RPA operators and the specter of military weaponry controlled by robots.