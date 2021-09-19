New library books

These works of historical fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“The Great Mistake” by Jonathan Lee

Investigating the mysterious murder of 83-year-old Andrew Haswell Green at the turn of the 20th century, a New York City detective meets an unforgettable cast of characters as he tries to solve the case of this private and influential man who, in death, has become infamous.

“The Eagle's Claw” by Jeff Shaara

Recounts the Battle of Midway, one of World War II's most pivotal moments, sharing the stories of servicemen of all ranks and the unique sacrifices each man is compelled to bravely make for the sake of country, freedom and honor.

“Ridgeline” by Michael Punke

In 1866, a war breaks out on the Western frontier between a young ambitious nation and the native tribes who have lived on the land for centuries in this fascinating saga, based on real people and events, which grapples with essential questions of conquest and justice that echo today.

“Dust Off the Bones” by Paul Howarth

After their family's cattle farm is attacked in the 1890s Australian Outback, two estranged brothers reunite to attempt to revive the business and are called to testify after a reprisal slaughter is perpetrated against the Kurrong.

“How to Find Your Wayin the Dark” by Derek B. Miller

After losing both his parents in a short period of time in 1938, Sheldon Horowitz moves in with his Uncle Nate's family, where he contends with his cousins, World War II, mafia hitmen and Catskills comedians.

“The Magician” by Colm Toibin

An intimate, astonishingly complex portrait of writer Thomas Mann, a man profoundly flawed and unforgettable, his magnificent and complex wife Katia, and the times in which they lived – the First World War, the rise of Hitler, World War II, the Cold War and exile.