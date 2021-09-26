New library books

The following works of Hispanic nonfiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“Trejo: My Life of Crime, Redemption, and Hollywood” by Danny Trejo

Redemptive and painful, poignant and real, this memoir from one of the most recognizable, prolific and beloved character actors traces his journey from crime, prison, addiction and loss to unexpected fame as Hollywood's favorite bad guy with a heart of gold.

“Latinx Photography in the United States: A Visual History” by Elizabeth Ferrer

Introduces readers to Latinx portraitists, photojournalists and documentarians and their legacies through individual profiles of more than 80 photographers from the early history of the photographic medium to the present.

“The Foodof Oaxaca: Recipes and Stories from Mexico's Culinary Capital” by Alejandro Ruiz

One of Mexico's most revered chefs introduces us to the vibrant foods of his home state through 50 recipes both ancestral and original, along with thoughtful essays on dishes, ingredients, kitchen tools and local traditions.

“My Broken Language” by Quiara Alegria Hudes

A Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright shares her lyrical coming-of-age story against a backdrop of her devastated barrio home and the idiosyncratic, troubled and fiercely loving Puerto Rican family that inspired her literary voice.

“Gold, Oil, and Avocados: A Recent History of Latin America in Sixteen Commodities” by Andy Robinson

Tells the story of the recent history of Latin America as viewed through the prism of the region's valuable commodities such as oil, gold, avocados and bananas, and how the historical plunder of the region's resources persists.

“Hola Papi!: How to Come Out in a Walmart Parking Lot and Other Life Lessons” by John Paul Brammer

The popular LGBTQ columnist and writer presents a memoir though a series of essays that chronicle his life growing up as a queer, mixed-race kid and offers advice for young people facing the same journey.