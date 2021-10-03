Sunday, October 03, 2021 1:00 am
Library's top 10
Titles most checked out fromthe Allen County Public Library in September
FICTION
1 “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
2 “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
3 “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller
4 “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid
5 “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins
6 “We Were Never Here” by Andrea Bartz
7 “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny
8 “Complications” by Danielle Steel
9 “Rock Paper Scissors” by Alice Feeney
10 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
NONFICTION
1 “Peril” by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa
2 “Somebody's Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford
3 “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost” by Michael C. Bender
4 “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year” by Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker
5 “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin
6 “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty” by Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe
7 “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters
8 “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” by Bill O'Reilly, Martin Dugard
9 “The Sisters of Auschwitz: The True Story of Two Jewish Sisters' Resistance in the Heart of Nazi Territory” by Roxane van Iperen
10 “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency” by Michael Wolff
