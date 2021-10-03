Library's top 10

Titles most checked out fromthe Allen County Public Library in September

FICTION

1 “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

2 “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty

3 “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller

4 “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

5 “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins

6 “We Were Never Here” by Andrea Bartz

7 “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny

8 “Complications” by Danielle Steel

9 “Rock Paper Scissors” by Alice Feeney

10 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

NONFICTION

1 “Peril” by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa

2 “Somebody's Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford

3 “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost” by Michael C. Bender

4 “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year” by Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker

5 “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin

6 “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty” by Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe

7 “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters

8 “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” by Bill O'Reilly, Martin Dugard

9 “The Sisters of Auschwitz: The True Story of Two Jewish Sisters' Resistance in the Heart of Nazi Territory” by Roxane van Iperen

10 “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency” by Michael Wolff