    Sunday, October 03, 2021 1:00 am

    Library's top 10

    Titles most checked out fromthe Allen County Public Library in September

    FICTION

    1 “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

    2 “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty

    3 “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller

    4 “Malibu Rising” by Taylor Jenkins Reid

    5 “A Slow Fire Burning” by Paula Hawkins

    6 “We Were Never Here” by Andrea Bartz

    7 “The Madness of Crowds” by Louise Penny

    8 “Complications” by Danielle Steel

    9 “Rock Paper Scissors” by Alice Feeney

    10 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

    NONFICTION

    1 “Peril” by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa

    2 “Somebody's Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford

    3 “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost” by Michael C. Bender

    4 “I Alone Can Fix It: Donald J. Trump's Catastrophic Final Year” by Carol Leonnig, Philip Rucker

    5 “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin

    6 “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty” by Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe

    7 “How I Saved the World” by Jesse Watters

    8 “Killing the Mob: The Fight Against Organized Crime in America” by Bill O'Reilly, Martin Dugard

    9 “The Sisters of Auschwitz: The True Story of Two Jewish Sisters' Resistance in the Heart of Nazi Territory” by Roxane van Iperen

    10 “Landslide: The Final Days of the Trump Presidency” by Michael Wolff

