New library books

The following works of Hispanic fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina” by Zoraida Cordova

Seven years after their matriarch, Orquídea, passed away, blessing them with her special gifts, the Montoya family journeys to Ecuador to uncover the truth behind their inheritance to stop a hidden figure from killing off Orquídea's line one by one.

“The Five Wounds” by Kirstin Valdez Quade

In a small New Mexico community, hard-drinking, going-nowhere Amadeo is unexpectedly chosen to play the part of Jesus in the town's portrayal of the Passion of Christ during Holy Week. Just as unexpectedly, his 15-year-old daughter Angel shows up pregnant on his doorstep and disrupts his plans for personal redemption.

“Anchored Hearts” by Priscilla Oliveras

An award-winning, globe-trotting photographer returns home to Key West after being sidelined with an injury requiring a long recuperation and tries to reconnect with the girl he left behind.

“Gordo” by Jaime Cortez

A debut collection of stories centering on a pudgy, queer kid who must navigate the harsh but loving community of migrant farm workers in rural California in the 1970s.

“A Different Dawn” by Isabella Maldonado

An FBI agent investigates the linkage of a ghostly Latin folktale, the murder of a local family and a triple murder four years earlier and 2,000 miles away.

“Velvet Was the Night” by Silvia Moreno-Garcia

In 1970s Mexico City, Maite, a secretary with a penchant for romance novels, searches for her missing neighbor, Leonora, a beautiful art student, which leads her to an eccentric gangster who longs to escape his own life. Together, they set out to discover the dangerous truth.