New library books

The following self-help books are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“Stupid Things I Won't Do When I Get Old: A Highly Judgmental, Unapologetically Honest Accounting of All the Things Our Elders Are Doing Wrong” by Steven Petrow

An award-winning journalist, in this essential – and hilarious – guide, addresses the fears, frustrations and stereotypes that accompany aging, offering a blueprint for the new old age, and an understanding that aging and illness are not the same.

“Good Anxiety: Harnessing the Power of the Most Misunderstood Emotion” by Wendy Suzuki

The world-renowned neuroscientist and author explains how to harness the power of anxiety into unexpected gifts.

“Four Thousand Weeks: Time Management for Mortals” by Oliver Burkeman

The acclaimed Guardian writer provides insights and advice on how best to utilize our time to construct a meaningful life by rejecting efficiency solutions in favor of finding joy and meaning in the finitude of human life.

“Machiavelli for Women: Defend Your Worth, Grow Your Ambition, and Win the Workplace” by Stacey Vanek Smith

From the NPR host of “The Indicator” and correspondent for “Planet Money” comes an accessible, funny and practical guide for how women can apply the principles of 16th century philosopher Niccolò Machiavelli to their work lives and finally shatter the glass ceiling.

“Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business): Finding Our Way to Joy, Love, and Freedom” by Tabitha Brown

The popular actress and vegan food star shares inspirational life lessons based on her own struggles with advice on how to choose joy, learn to walk in kindness and find hope and clarity in our lives.

“Declutter Like a Mother: A Guilt-Free, No-Stress Way to Transform Your Home and Your Life” by Allie Casazza

The entrepreneur and podcaster shares her powerful and proven method for clearing the clutter in our minds by first clearing the clutter in our homes, the place where transformation begins.