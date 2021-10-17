New library books

The following works of horror are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“The Last House on Needless Street” by Catriona Ward

When a neighbor moves in next door, a family of three – a teenage girl who isn't allowed outside, a man with memory loss and a house cat that reads the Bible – are terrified that the unspeakable secret that binds them together will be exposed.

“Revelator” by Daryl Gregory

Returning to the backwoods of Tennessee for her grandmother's funeral, and to check on Sunny, the mysterious 10-year-old girl her grandmother adopted, professional bootlegger Stella soon discovers Sunny is a direct link to her buried past and her family's destructive faith.

“Summer Sons” by Lee Mandelo

When his best friend dies of an apparent suicide, Andrew uncovers lies and secrets left behind by the person he trusted most, discovering a family history soaked in blood and a gruesome phantom that hungers for him.

“The Book of Accidents” by Chuck Wendig

Haunted by their tragic pasts, Nate and Maddie Graves move back to their hometown with their son, Oliver, who becomes involved with a strange boy who has a taste for dark magic that puts them at the heart of a battle of good vs. evil.

“Chasing the Boogeyman” by Richard Chizmar

A recent college graduate writes a personal account of the terrifying events occurring in his small town where a serial killer has set up shop, unaware that it will continue to haunt him for years.

“This Thing Between Us” by Gus Moreno

When his wife is killed, Thiago, with politicians all looking to turn her death into a symbol for their own agendas, holes up in a cabin in Colorado where he cannot escape from the evil feeding on his grief and rage, determined to make its way into this world.