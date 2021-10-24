Hatred and healing

Here's what you've heard:

“The gunman at Tree of Life perpetrated the greatest antisemitic attack in American history.”

But here's what you haven't heard:

David and Cecil Rosenblatt were brothers, both bearing the gene that causes Fragile X syndrome. David was the youngest in attendance at 54, Cecil, likely the first to die ....

Rich Gottfried, a dentist of 65, and 71-year-old retiree Dan Stein were in the basement kitchen, preparing food for later in the day. The killer found them. Then he shot them.

Ninety-year old Joe Charny, a psychiatrist, climbed to the third floor and hid in a storage closet. He came face to face with the shooter, and the shooter blinked.

In “Squirrel Hill: The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting and the Soul of a Neighborhood,” writer Mark Oppenheimer teaches you more painful truths about the victims of the atrocity. The crime occurred in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh on Saturday morning, Oct. 27, 2018, in a building that in fact housed three separate congregations.

It is a wrenching account of the few minutes that changed members' lives forever and, for others, snuffed their life out.

Oppenheimer's coverage of the actual attack is written as much as possible in real time. There are no long, drawn-out descriptions of how one person felt or how another one thought. They are seen by the gunman, and then they're dead.

It is surprising how little time the author spends on the attack itself. It's really compressed into one chapter. But that's how quickly it happened, and Oppenheimer seems to want you to know that. For chapter after chapter, you learn of the many people who were affected by this slaughter, one way or another.

You'll learn about the days, weeks and months that followed. Maybe you'll learn the term “trauma tourist,” describing people who come from near and far to see where “it” happened. Maybe you'll pull out your phone and open a map of Pittsburgh, feeling the need to know exactly where this unimaginable act could have happened.

Oppenheimer describes the entire Squirrel Hill neighborhood, as well as some of the surrounding areas, including the thriving delis and other businesses such as the only Jewish-owned grocery chain, Giant Eagle.

Some of the residents drive, but many of them walk the two blocks to their synagogue, strictly observing Sabbath rituals.

For ritually observant Jews, it is important that the chevra kadisha (literally, “holy society”) prepare the dead for burial and stay with the body of the deceased until it has been properly prepared. They did that, men for the male deceased and women for the female, ritually bathing and dressing them. Only when the deceased were completely cleansed were their bodies turned over to funeral homes.

Members of the Reform movement, who generally practice a less ritually oriented observance of Judaism, did not comprise any of the three congregations worshiping in the Tree of Life building. The observers there were conservatives and reconstructionists.

However, after the crime, all of the congregations in Pittsburgh – reform, conservative and Orthodox – worked tirelessly to honor the deceased.

This book seems designed for those who really want to know the details of modern American history, especially in what seems to be recently a hate-filled world. Survivors at Tree of Life contemplate their fate. Can they go back to that building? Can it once again serve as a place of peace? Or is it right to tear it down, to start over, to find new homes in which they can welcome the Sabbath?

As a member of a small Jewish congregation in a medium-sized Midwest town with few Jews, I felt intimately the question of “could it happen here?” The answer is, sadly, yes.

These people were not killed by a crowd. They were not victims of mob rule. They were 11 individuals, simply getting together to pray, taken way too soon by one white supremacist who questioned their outreach to immigrants. That's it.

Eleven lives gone, countless others changed forever, because of their outreach to immigrants.

Rena Black is chair of the social action committee at Fort Wayne's Congregation Achduth Vesholom.