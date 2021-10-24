New library books

The following works of historical true crime are newly available through Allen County Public Library.

“Rogues' Gallery: The Birth of Modern Policing and Organized Crime in Gilded Age New York” by John Oller

Filled with unforgettable characters, this colorful and captivating history of crime and punishment on the streets of old New York, from the beginnings of big-city police work to the rise of the Mafia, shows how both policing and crime evolved.

“When Evil Lived in Laurel: The White Knights and the Murder of Vernon Dahmer” by Curtis Wilkie

The inside story of how a courageous FBI informant helped to bring down the Mississippi Ku Klux Klan group responsible for a brutal civil rights-era killing.

“The Ground Breaking: An American City and Its Search for Justice” by Scott Ellsworth

Part true-crime murder mystery, part narrative history, a New York Times bestselling author returns to his hometown in search of answers 100 years after the Tulsa Race Massacre – the worst single incident of racial violence in American history.

“The Icepick Surgeon: Murder, Fraud, Sabotage, Piracy, and Other Dastardly Deeds Perpetrated in the Name of Science” by Sam Kean

Explores 12 case histories of science's darkest secrets: patients needlessly lobotomized, individuals and communities destroyed in the name of research, thousands of prisoners convicted on the basis of fraudulent forensic evidence and worse.

“The Ultimate Evil: The Search for the Sons of Sam” by Maury Terry

In a companion book to the Netflix docuseries, a documentary filmmaker picks up leads from an award-winning investigative reporter who spent years looking into the Son of Sam murders and remained doubtful that David Berkowitz acted alone.

“The Case of the Murderous Dr. Cream: The Hunt for a Victorian Era Serial Killer” by Dean Jobb

A fascinating and vividly told true-crime narrative about the hunt for one of the first known serial killers, framed around one salacious trial in 1891 London and set against a backdrop of flawed detection methods, bungled investigations, corrupt officials and the stifling morality of Victorian society.