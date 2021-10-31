New library books

The following works of fiction with a sibling theme are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“The Once and Future Witches” by Alix E. Harrow

In the late 1800s, three sisters use witchcraft to change the course of history in a Hugo award-winning author's novel of magic amid the suffragette movement.

“The Survivors” by Alex Schulman

To finally face what really happened that summer day long ago, three estranged brothers return to the lakeside cottage where an unspeakable accident forever altered their family and find a dangerous new current vibrating between them, testing their loyalty.

“Once Upon a Wardrobe” by Patti Callahan

When her younger brother, who doesn't have long to live, asks her to find out where Narnia came from, brilliant Oxford physics scholar Megs Devonshire, as her gift to him, sets out to find the truth, and, when the answer Is revealed, discovers her brother's gift to her: hope.

“So Many Beginnings: A Little Women Remix” by Bethany C. Morrow

At the Freedman's Colony of Roanoke Island, a haven for the recently emancipated, the four March sisters – Meg, Joanna, Bethlehem and Amethyst – come into their own as independent young Black women together facing love, sickness, heartbreak and new horizons.

“The Inheritance” by JoAnn Ross

When their father dies, leaving behind the family's Oregon vineyard, three half-sisters meet for the first time, enchanted by the legacy they've inherited, and discover how their grandmother's life in World War II France can help them navigate the struggles they all face.

“God Spare the Girls” by Kelsey McKinney

Two sisters discover an unsettling secret about their father, the head pastor of an evangelical megachurch, that upends their lives and community.