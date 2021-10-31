Dangerous game

“Secrets are only secrets for the people who don't know them yet.”

A weekend getaway in the snow-blanketed Scottish Highlands will surely fix a marriage on the rocks. Solitude will give a couple the chance to recapture those warm feelings that have now turned icy.

The chances of success at mending a relationship are based on the assumption that a husband and wife know each other well enough to work things out. But what if, after all these years, they don't really know each other at all?

Hoping they can overcome the havoc that his screenwriting career has wreaked upon their marriage, Adam and Amelia Wright head off on a trip she won from work in “Rock Paper Scissors.” After barely making it through a blizzard, the couple arrive at what is supposed to be a chapel-turned-vacation rental.

In this single moment when they step out of their car, author Alice Feeney sets a fitting scene for her domestic thriller.

An ominous, decrepit church that has been renovated into living quarters for guests sits in the middle of the woods next to a murky loch with nothing around for miles except a tiny rundown cottage. It seems as though nobody has been here for years, and the oversized gothic doors certainly don't scream, “Welcome! Come fix your broken marriage!”

Feeney unravels her story from multiple points of view. Readers bounce around among Adam, Amelia and a third character named Robin. Some of the chapters are letters written to Adam every year on their anniversary, though he'll never read them – with the exception of one. Each letter grows more bitter and resentful as the years tick by.

It quickly becomes apparent that in this situation, three is a crowd. True feelings are revealed, but secrets are kept under lock and key.

Feeney not only delivers her twists and turns with perfect timing, but her subtleties are also sprinkled throughout the book in a manner that encourages sleuthing on the reader's part.

Delivering another clever addition to the story, Feeney saddles Adam with a diagnosis of prosopagnosia, better known as face blindness. So throughout the book, his character is unable to recognize the face of his own wife – or anyone, for that matter.

Layers upon layers of lies and misconceptions create such a maze of information that guessing the big reveal in this nail-biter is highly unlikely.

As the plot continues along its creepy trajectory, readers get a few good scares with the electricity going out, cellphones going missing, eyes in the darkness and a few other strange happenings. All of these small unsettling occurences are like debris swirling around the eye of the storm, where everybody is lying about their intentions and agendas. Who will play their hand first?

At one point in the book, it's easy to feel as though the plot has taken a nonsensical turn, but that's the twist and then a moment of clarity follows. Nearly everything is wrapped up with certainty, but even after closing the book, a bit of confusion lingers. Whether this was Feeney's attempt at a make-you-think ending or just not wanting that perfect “cherry on top” conclusion, readers who prefer all the loose ends explained may be left wanting more.

Beyond these few minor stumbles, Feeney has packed a sinister punch with “Rock Paper Scissors.”

Christy Keller is a page designer for The Journal Gazette.