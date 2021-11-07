Library's top 10

FICTION

1 “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

2 “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty

3 “The Judge's List” by John Grisham

4 “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles

5 “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks

6 “State of Terror” by Hillary Rodham Clinton, Louise Penny

7 “We Were Never Here” by Andrea Bartz

8 “Rock Paper Scissors” by Alice Feeney

9 “The Butler” by Danielle Steel

10 “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller

NONFICTION

1 “Peril” by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa

2 “I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House” by Stephanie Grisham

3 “Somebody's Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford

4 “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty” by Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe

5 “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family”by Ron Howard, Clint Howard

6 “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin

7 “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl

8 “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond

9 “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could” by Adam Schiff

10 “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost” by Michael C. Bender