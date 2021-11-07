The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, November 07, 2021 1:00 am

    Library's top 10

    FICTION

    1 “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

    2 “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty

    3 “The Judge's List” by John Grisham

    4 “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles

    5 “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks

    6 “State of Terror” by Hillary Rodham Clinton, Louise Penny

    7 “We Were Never Here” by Andrea Bartz

    8 “Rock Paper Scissors” by Alice Feeney

    9 “The Butler” by Danielle Steel

    10 “The Paper Palace” by Miranda Cowley Heller

    NONFICTION

    1 “Peril” by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa

    2 “I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House” by Stephanie Grisham

    3 “Somebody's Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford

    4 “Vanderbilt: The Rise and Fall of an American Dynasty” by Anderson Cooper, Katherine Howe

    5 “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family”by Ron Howard, Clint Howard

    6 “American Marxism” by Mark R. Levin

    7 “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl

    8 “The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond

    9 “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could” by Adam Schiff

    10 “Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost” by Michael C. Bender

    Share this article

    Share
    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  