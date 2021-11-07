The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
Sections

  • FortWayne.com home
  • Public notices
  • Jobs
  • Obituaries
  • Celebrations
  • Classifieds
  • Advertising
    •  
    Weather
    Sunday, November 07, 2021 1:00 am

    Local Book Notes

    Author: A.B. Hastings, Jr.

    “Wait Till The Clouds Roll by Jennie: The Life Story of Our Mother, an American Dreamer,” the story of a mother's life from childhood orphan in the Philippines to her migration to the United States.

    Available: Amazon.com

    Cost: $7.99 (e-book), $14.95

    Author: Erica Anderson-Senter

    “Midwestern Poet's Incomplete Guide to Symbolism” reads like a map through a Midwestern landscape of love, heartache and enduring grief.

    Available: Bookshop.org, IndieBound.org, Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com

    Cost: $14, paperback

    Share this article

    Share
    Email story

    Subscribe to our newsletters

    * indicates required
    Newsletters  