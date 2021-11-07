Local Book Notes

Author: A.B. Hastings, Jr.

“Wait Till The Clouds Roll by Jennie: The Life Story of Our Mother, an American Dreamer,” the story of a mother's life from childhood orphan in the Philippines to her migration to the United States.

Available: Amazon.com

Cost: $7.99 (e-book), $14.95

Author: Erica Anderson-Senter

“Midwestern Poet's Incomplete Guide to Symbolism” reads like a map through a Midwestern landscape of love, heartache and enduring grief.

Available: Bookshop.org, IndieBound.org, Barnes & Noble and Amazon.com

Cost: $14, paperback