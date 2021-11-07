New library books

The following books on music history are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“Promise That You Will Sing About Me: The Power and Poetry of Kendrick Lamar” by Miles Marshall Lewis

A pop culture critic and music journalist explores the life of one of the most influential rappers, songwriters and record producers of his generation, providing an in-depth look at how Lamar revolutionized the music industry from the inside.

“Music Is History” by Questlove

Focusing on 1971 to the present, the Sundance Award-winning director and bestselling author chooses one essential track from each year, revealing the pivotal role that American music plays around issues of race, gender, politics and identity.

“Set the Night on Fire: Living, Dying, and Playing Guitar with the Doors” by Robby Krieger

In this must-read for Doors fans that doubles as an essential volume of American pop culture history, the legendary Doors guitarist, in his first book ever, shares never-before-told stories from the band's most vital years as well as from his own life.

“Major Labels:A History of Popular Music in Seven Genres” by Kelefa Sanneh

The entire history of popular music over the past 50 years is refracted through the big genres that have defined and dominated it: rock, R&B, country, punk, hip-hop, dance and pop.

“Beast: John Bonham and the Rise of Led Zeppelin” by C.M. Kushins

The first full-length narrative biography of Led Zeppelin's Bonham, considered by many to be one of the greatest drummers in rock history, and a genuine wild man of epic (and sadly fatal) proportions.

“Sellout: The Major-Label Feeding Frenzy That Swept Punk, Emo, and Hardcore (1994–2007)” by Dan Ozzi

A raucous history of punk, emo and hardcore's growing pains during the commercial boom of the early '90s and mid-2000s, following 11 bands as they “sell out” and find mainstream fame or break beneath the weight of it all.