New library books

The following works of humorous fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“Two Old Men and a Baby: Or, How Hendrik and Evert Get Themselves into a Jam” by Hendrik Groen

When his friend Evert decides to take an unattended baby in a stroller for a walk, 70-year-old Hendrik Groen must return it to its parents without being noticed, which is no easy task in a quiet neighborhood swarmed by bumbling police officers.

“The Party Crasher” by Sophie Kinsella

To retrieve a beloved childhood treasure hidden in her old home during a huge party, Effie breaks into Green-oaks and, while sneaking around the house, hears conversations that make her see her family in a new light – and make her wonder what she really came here to find.

“Fan Fiction: A Memnoir: Inspired by True Events” by Brent Spiner

A semi-autobiographical thriller from the actor best known for portraying the android Lt. Commander Data on “Star Trek: The Next Generation” describes the bizarre relationship between a celebrity and one of his obsessed fans.

“Several People Are Typing” by Calvin Kasulke

When his consciousness is uploaded into his company's internal Slack channels, Gerald, who works for a PR firm, finds his productivity boosted. As his reality becomes more absurd, he enlists the help of a co-worker to help him escape – and to find out what happened to his body.

“Delia Suits Up” by Amanda Aksel

Frustrated by the big banks who won't give her career a chance, Delia Reese commiserates with her roommates and drunkenly wishes she were a man, only to wake up as one and become determined to upend society's double standards.

“Everyone in This Room Will Someday Be Dead” by Emily Austin

An atheist lesbian obsessed with death accidentally accepts a job at a local Catholic church and maintains an email correspondence with her predecessor's friend, who doesn't know the former receptionist has passed.