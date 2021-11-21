New library books

The following essay collections are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“My Body” by Emily Ratajkowski

In this personal exploration of feminism, sexuality and power, of men's treatment of women and women's rationalizations for accepting that treatment, the acclaimed model and actress presents essays that chronicle moments of her life while investigating culture's fetishization of girls and female beauty.

“On Animals” by Susan Orlean

Examining animal-human relationships through captivating stories she has written over the course of her career, the author, in this book that is equal parts wonderful and profound, celebrates the cross-species connections that grace our collective existence.

“Tacky: Love Letters to the Worst Culture We Have to Offer” by Rax King

A James Beard Award-nominated writer and host of the podcast “Low Culture Boil” offers this debut essay collection about the power of pop culture to imprint itself on our lives and shape our experiences, no matter one's commitment to “good” taste.

“Baggage: Tales from a Fully Packed Life” by Alan Cumming

The acclaimed actor chronicles his work in Hollywood, his two marriages and his journey through personal calamities, bad decisions, encounters with legends and moments of joy to become the flawed but happy middle-aged man he is today.

“Unfollow Me: Essays on Complicity” by Jill Louise Busby

A cultural commentator presents this memoir-in-essays in which she provides a deeply personal, razor-sharp critique of white fragility, respectability politics and all the places where fear masquerades as progress.

“On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Constraint” by Maggie Nelson

Drawing on a wide variety of material, from critical race theory to pop culture to intimacies and plain exchanges of daily life, the author explores how we might think, experience or talk about freedom in ways responsive to the conditions of our day.