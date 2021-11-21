Northrop grad is award finalist

NEW YORK – Jason Mott's “Hell of a Book,” a surreal meta-narrative about an author's promotional tour and his haunted past and present, has won the National Book Award for fiction – a plot twist Mott did not imagine for himself.

Tiya Miles' “All That She Carried: The Journey of Ashley's Sack, a Black Family Keepsake” was the winner for nonfiction.

Malinda Lo's “Last Night at the Telegraph Club” won for young people's literature. Among the other nominees in the category was Northrop graduate Kekla Magoon, author of “Revolution in Our Time: The Black Panther Party's Promise to Our People.” Magoon, a faculty member at the Vermont College of Fine Arts, has written more than a dozen books aimed at younger readers.

The poetry prize was awarded to Martín Espada's “Floaters,” and best translation went to Elisa Shua Dusapin's “Winter in Sokcho,” translated from the French by Aneesa Abbas Higgins.

Winners in the competitive categories announced Wednesday each receive $10,000.

The 72nd annual awards were presented by the nonprofit National Book Foundation.

The National Book Awards were established in 1950, and have gone through several evolutions, with categories expanded for a time to more than 20 and reduced to as few as four.

In recent years, the book foundation added a category for books in translation and began announcing long lists of 10 in each category before paring them to five.

Judging panels looked through more than 1,800 submitted books.

This year's judges included such acclaimed authors as Eula Biss, Ilya Kaminsky and Charles Yu, winner in 2020 of the National Book Award for fiction.