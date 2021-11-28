City-set memoir year's best, says NYT

Ashley C. Ford's Fort Wayne-centric memoir continues to draw critical praise: The New York Times last week named “Somebody's Daughter” 2021's best memoir in its list of the year's top 100 books.

“We whittled down an initial list of something like 500 books,” Gregory Cowles, who helped edit the project, said. The list also includes works of nonfiction, fiction and poetry, chosen by the editors of the New York Times Book Review.

The Times writeup summarizes Ford's work: “This memoir begins with a phone call in which the author learns that her father is coming home after almost 30 years in prison, and it ends with his release. But at its heart, this is the story of Ford as her mother's daughter, for better and often for worse.”