New library books

The following holiday fiction is newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“Christmas by the Book” by Anne Marie Ryan

In small-town England, two booksellers facing tough times decide to spread some Christmas cheer through the magic of anonymous book deliveries in this uplifting holiday tale for book lovers everywhere.

“The Matzah Ball” by Jean Meltzer

Hiding from her family her career as the best-selling author of Christmas romance novels, chronically ill Rachel Rubenstein-Goldblatt, a “nice Jewish girl,” must attend a high-end Jewish music celebration for inspiration for her Hanukkah romance. But her summer camp archenemy stands in her way.

“A Yuletide Kiss” by Madeline Hunter, Sabrina Jeffries, Mary Jo Putney

Three best-selling authors of Regency-era romances join forces in three interconnected holiday romances, including a famous playwright and a vocal critic and a sea captain and his estranged wife, that take place while snowbound at a charming inn.

“The Christmas Dress” by Courtney Cole

Returning to Chicago to manage her late father's apartment building, hopeful fashionista Meg Julliard forms an unlikely friendship with a long-time resident who gifts her a vintage, and enchanted, Christmas dress – an act of kindness that changes both their lives.

“The Twelve Jays of Christmas” by Donna Andrews

When a blizzard traps her brother Rob and his fiancé Delaney's guests inside during their Christmas party, Meg must help the snowbound would-be eloping couple thwart their mothers' grandiose wedding plans and solve a murder among the assembled friends and relatives.

“A Season for Second Chances” by Jenny Bayliss

With her children grown and her marriage over, Annie Sharpe accepts a position as a winter guardian in a historic seaside home in Willow Bay but finds herself at odds with the homeowner's surly nephew as Christmas approaches.