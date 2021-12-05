Sunday, December 05, 2021 1:00 am
Library's top 10
Titles most often checked out from the Allen County Public Library in November
FICTION
1 “The Judge's List” by John Grisham
2 “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty
3 “Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight” by Janet Evanovich
4 “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child, Andrew Child
5 “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles
6 “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly
7 “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks
8 “Mercy” by David Baldacci
9 “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave
10 “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom
NONFICTION
1 “Peril” by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa
2 “I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House” by Stephanie Grisham
3 “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family” by Ron Howard, Clint Howard
4 “Somebody's Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford
5 “Going There” by Katie Couric
6 “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl
7 “The Pioneer Woman Cooks – Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond
8 “100 Things to Do in Fort Wayne Before You Die” by Terri Richardson
9 “Will” by Will Smith
10 “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could” by Adam Schiff
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story