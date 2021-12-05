Library's top 10

Titles most often checked out from the Allen County Public Library in November

FICTION

1 “The Judge's List” by John Grisham

2 “Apples Never Fall” by Liane Moriarty

3 “Game On: Tempting Twenty-Eight” by Janet Evanovich

4 “Better Off Dead” by Lee Child, Andrew Child

5 “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles

6 “The Dark Hours” by Michael Connelly

7 “The Wish” by Nicholas Sparks

8 “Mercy” by David Baldacci

9 “The Last Thing He Told Me” by Laura Dave

10 “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom

NONFICTION

1 “Peril” by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa

2 “I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw at the Trump White House” by Stephanie Grisham

3 “The Boys: A Memoir of Hollywood and Family” by Ron Howard, Clint Howard

4 “Somebody's Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford

5 “Going There” by Katie Couric

6 “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl

7 “The Pioneer Woman Cooks – Super Easy!: 120 Shortcut Recipes for Dinners, Desserts, and More” by Ree Drummond

8 “100 Things to Do in Fort Wayne Before You Die” by Terri Richardson

9 “Will” by Will Smith

10 “Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could” by Adam Schiff