New library books

The following books on business are newly available via the Allen County Public Library.

“The Key Man: The True Story of How the Global Elite Was Duped by a Capitalist Fairy Tale” by Simon Clark, Will Louch

Two Wall Street Journal reporters investigate a man Bill Gates, Western governments and other investors entrusted with billions of dollars to make profits and end poverty, but who now stands accused of masterminding one of the biggest, most brazen financial frauds ever.

“Arriving Today: From Factory to Front Door - Why Everything Has Changed About How and What We Buy” by Christopher Mims

An investigative look at how the demand for convenience and instant gratification has changed online commerce, caused huge shifts in transportation and supply chain management and led to massive shifts in how industry uses labor.

“The Burnout Epidemic: The Rise of Chronic Stress and How We Can Fix It” by Jennifer Moss

In this important and timely book, a workplace well-being expert helps leaders and individuals prevent burnout and create healthier, happier and more productive workplaces.

“The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth About Racism Can Radically Transform Individuals and Organizations” by Robert Livingston

A social psychologist discusses how businesses and other organizations can develop strategies to address racism in their ranks, identify and eliminate bias to make their workplaces and cultures more equitable, and take steps to measure positive outcomes.

“Fair Pay: How to Get a Raise, Close the Wage Gap, and Build Stronger Businesses” by David Buckmaster

Examines the current compensation model and how the ways companies make decisions about wages feed into the crisis of income inequality while providing practical information employees can use while negotiating salary.

“Beyond Happiness: How Authentic Leaders Prioritize Purpose and People for Growth and Impact” by Jenn Lim

The co-founder and CEO of Delivering Happiness, a company designed to create happier company cultures, discusses how you can create your best work every day regardless of your organizational role or position.