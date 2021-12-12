A life worth living

“Don't F*cking Kill Yourself” begins on the evening before the seminal event in young Jeff Romig's life – the suicide of his 47-year-old father.

Romig recounts a seemingly small moment that night when he brushed off his father's attempt to talk with him. Instead, he went upstairs, intending to watch a movie, and fell asleep. The next morning, he awakened to the screams of his little brother, who had discovered their father dead of carbon-monoxide poisoning in the family Volvo.

Such searing moments don't go away. For Romig, the struggle to come to terms with his father's death was accompanied by anxiety, depression, alcoholism and suicidal ideation.

But Romig, a former Indiana newspaper reporter now in his 40s, is not writing as a cry for help or pity. He has a hopeful story to tell, of how he keeps things in perspective not just by facing his lowest feelings and deepest fears but by reminding himself of the people and places and experiences that have brought meaning to his life. Though he acknowledges his challenges aren't over, his book is aimed at helping others avoid the “selfish final choice” that led to his father's death and could have led to his own.

Suicide takes a toll in every country and every state. Indiana has a particularly acute suicide problem among young people. Closely linked are the many thousands of other “deaths by despair” attributed to drug, tobacco and alcohol abuse and related self-destructive behavior. And all this before the COVID pandemic.

“Our diseases, problems and failures do not define us,” Romig writes. “We're not our feelings or our thoughts or our neuroses. And we're not our mistakes.

“But we are our lessons learned, and the changes we implement in response.”

Romig believes mental illness should be professionally diagnosed and treated. He has benefited from therapy and medications, and he now believes his father suffered for years from unrecognized and ever-worsening mental illness.

But he also has come to believe people can take control of the narratives in their own heads, facing their lowest and most hopeless thoughts but balancing them with hopeful stories that celebrate the positive people, pursuits and experiences in their lives.

Most of the book is Romig's effort to illustrate his theory by recounting what has been quite an interesting life. Romig has managed political campaigns, worked with nonprofits and, as a writer, indulged both a love of journalism and a greater love for baseball.

When he writes of accomplishing all of this despite episodes of anxiety and depression, I find it believable. I was one of his managers when he was a skilled reporter at the South Bend Tribune, and I never saw a hint of his pain. (Full disclosure: I also was one of those who made a small contribution to help him get this book published.)

Some readers may find the book's stream-of-consciousness style off-putting. Romig has arranged the stories of his life as they might have come to him in the kind of “review” those facing death are said to experience: A baseball game from the more recent past might be followed by a fun day with his father years before.

The technique is reminiscent of one used by Kurt Vonnegut, another writer with Hoosier ties, whose protagonist in “Slaughterhouse Five” writes that he has “become unstuck in time.”

Romig wants to encourage readers to let their own most important memories come to them heedless of chronological order, and treasure the best ones. The point is made, but I had trouble keeping track of where he was living, what he was doing and whom he was living with when each of his memories began to unfold. Probably some quibbling reviewer made the same complaint about Vonnegut's classic.

And once you get oriented, Romig's memories can be powerful. This is from June 11, 1999, the first time the writer, as a young sports reporter, set foot on baseball's Wrigley Field:

“Before I stepped onto the dirt and then the grass for the first time, I took a minute to truly soak in everything around me. I could smell the aromas of Italian beef with giardiniera and Old Style beer wafting through the air. I could hear the buzz of the first fans, who'd arrived early to see the Cubs take on the cross-town rival White Sox. And I could feel the history of Tinker to Evers to Chance, Ernie Banks playing two, the Sandberg Game in June 1984, and Kerry Wood's unbelievable 20-strikeout game only 13 months before.”

Only you can connect with your best memories, your cherished moments; they may well not have been forged in a baseball stadium.

But Romig wants you to find them.

“We are valuable,” he writes. “We are worthy. We are loved.”

Romig says he doesn't consider his book a “self-help” guide, and he doesn't know that his experiences will click for everyone. But he writes, “On the mornings when my paralyzing depression traps me in bed or the afternoons when my anxiety manifests in panic attacks or the nights when my suicidal ideation wants me to end my life, the stories shared in these pages remind me of what's been and what could be.”

If those thoughts don't do the trick, Romig has a more direct message.

Asked what he would say to his father if he could speak with him again, his response was unhesitating:

“Don't f*cking kill yourself.”

Tim Harmon is a retired editorial writer for The Journal Gazette.