New library books

The following works of fiction centered on family secrets are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“The London House” by Katherine Reay

When Caroline Payne discovers that her British great aunt might have been a traitor and Nazi collaborator, she, along with an old college friend and historian, uncovers stories of spies and secrets, love and heartbreak, and the events of one fateful evening in 1941 that changed everything.

“The Book of Magic” by Alice Hoffman

In this conclusion of the spellbinding “Practical Magic” series, a frantic attempt to save a young man's life spurs three generations of Owens women to use their unusual gifts to break the curse as they discover secrets hidden from them in matters of both magic and love.

“Someone Perfect” by Mary Balogh

When she accompanies her friend Maria to Everleigh Park, where Maria must stay with her half-brother (whom she loathes), Lady Estelle Lamarr, as family secrets unravel around her, must stay away from this dark, dour man who believes she is his perfect match.

“Just Haven't Met You Yet” by Sophie Cousens

Arriving in the Channel Islands to write an article about her parents' romance, hopeless romantic and lifestyle reporter Laura, after grabbing the wrong suitcase, discovers the owner is clearly her dream man as she sets out to find him, learning some hard truths along the way.

“The Hidden” by Melanie Golding

While investigating the brutal attack on Gregor, a seemingly single man, DS Joanna Harper discovers that her estranged daughter Ruby is somehow involved in this case that is steeped in Celtic mythology.

“The Last Daughter of York” by Nicola Cornick

When her twin sister's bones are discovered interred in a vault that has not been opened since the 18th century, Serena uncovers a secret family history pointing to an impossible story that connects her to the 15th century mystery of the young Duke of York.