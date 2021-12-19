New library books

The following works of humor are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside” by Nick Offerman

With wit, heartwarming stories and a keen insight into new and exciting ways to see both the past and the future of the country, the actor, writer and woodworker takes a literary journey to America's frontier to celebrate the people and landscape that have made it great.

“The Speckled Beauty: A Dog and His People” by Rick Bragg

In this heartwarming and humorous story, the Pulitzer Prize-winning author shares how his life was transformed by Speck, a badly behaved, half-blind stray dog who helped him through a moment of looming uncertainty.

“You Can't Be Serious” by Kal Penn

In this series of funny, consequential, awkward and ridiculous stories from the actor and White House aide's idiosyncratic life, he reflects on the most exasperating and rewarding moments of his journey so far, showing that everyone can have more than one life story.

“Act Like You Got Some Sense: And Other Things My Daughters Taught Me” by Jamie Foxx

The award-winning actor, singer and comedian takes a hilarious and candid look at the lessons he has learned from his teenage daughters, and how life on the A-list doesn't help him with his parenting challenges.

“Everyone You Hate Is Going to Die: And Other Comforting Thoughts on Family, Friends, Sex, Love, and More Things That Ruin Your Life” by Daniel Sloss

One of his generation's hottest and boldest young comedians presents a transgressive and hilarious analysis of all of our dysfunctional relationships, and attempts to point us in the vague direction of sanity.

“Please Scream Inside Your Heart: Breaking News and Nervous Breakdowns in the Year That Wouldn't End” by Dave Pell

Fueled by the wisdom and advice of his two Holocaust-surviving parents, a well-known news addict puts the key stories of 2020 into context during a time when historic turmoil and media mania stretched American sanity, democracy, and toilet paper.