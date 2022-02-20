New library books

The following works of science fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“Cyber Mage” by Saad Z. Hossain

In post-apocalyptic Bangladesh, after residents have discovered how to survive with biological nanotech, a teenager moonlighting as a hacker crosses paths with a mercenary. Together, they seek out the fate of the Djinn, a magical super race of genies who seem to have disappeared.

“The Paradox Hotel” by Rob Hart

In the Paradox Hotel, where ultra-wealthy guests can take “flights” to the past, head of security January Cole finds her job getting harder when a handful of trillionaires arrive to bid on time-travel technology and there's a killer on the loose.

“Mickey7” by Edward Ashton

A disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice work Niflheim, Mickey7, who can regenerate after dying, must keep his newly arrived clone a secret from the rest of the colony as the survival of all lifeforms comes down to him.

“Dead Silence” by S.A. Barnes

Investigating a strange distress signal, Claire Kovalik and her crew discover a luxury space-liner that vanished 20 years ago and board the vessel to find words scrawled in blood, strange movements and whispers in the dark.

“Goliath” by Tochi Onyebuchi

After those with the means to do so leave Earth in a mass exodus to space colonies in the 2050s, those left behind salvage what they can from the collapsing infrastructure and try to find purpose.

“Light Years from Home” by Mike Chen

When their brother, who has been missing for 15 years, suddenly returns, changed, Evie and Kass Shao must cast aside their differences to hide him from the FBI and an entire alien army who are in fast pursuit.