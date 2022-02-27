'Cake' walk: Engrossing debut novel slowly reconstructs heroine's identity

“This is island food. This is your heritage.”

Covey Lyncook, Coventina Brown, Elly Douglas, Eleanor Bennett: All these names represent one globe-trotting woman who started life in the Caribbean to have it end too soon in California. Throughout this journey living under different monikers, Eleanor Bennett had one thing that always kept her true identity close to her heart: the family recipe for Caribbean black cake.

Debut novelist Charmaine Wilkerson tells a multigenerational story of how a family's history can be as rich as the cake it's connected to in “Black Cake.” Using Eleanor Bennett's death to facilitate the telling of her true history and vibrant heritage, Wilkerson brings Bennett's two adult children, Byron and Benny, together to listen to a recording she crafted before her untimely death.

Included in the posthumous telling, Eleanor reveals life-changing secrets and knowledge that will cause her children to question their own futures, sending them on a search for someone they never knew existed.

Wilkerson starts developing her story on a Caribbean island in 1965 and alternates from present day to different points in Eleanor's history. The bouncing timeline, short chapters and plentiful anecdotes about a plethora of characters keep the narrative moving at a good clip. Detailed descriptions of the island setting, including the sea and its constantly changing temperament, fully immerse readers in the world Eleanor grew up in.

Some readers could argue that Wilkerson's lengthy list of characters complicates the unraveling of the mystery and the telling of the story. Although some players seem extraneous in the overall narrative, their inclusion allows readers to understand how an exploration of origin is more complicated than pinpointing one geographical spot on a map. These characters all had a part, big or small, in Eleanor's life, ultimately contributing to who she was and from where she came.

Not only is “Black Cake” an intriguing story of a matriarch's struggles to build her life and survive the extreme currents that tried to drag her under, it is also a thoughtfully and flawlessly merged commentary on complex matters of racial prejudice, social class, sexual identity and family values, to name just a few. All of these issues affect Eleanor's life – and her children's lives – in a way that is forever changing and relevant in past and present-day matters.

As if the flourishing details of this gripping heritage story aren't enough to fully captivate readers, Wilkerson drops surprises along the way with a murder mystery, long-lost relative and unexpected family reunions. “Black Cake” has heartbreak, devastation, compassion and truth all packed into one novel.

Wilkerson's book is much more than a fictional work; it is a multitude of diverse experiences and struggles that gives readers a glimpse of the author's own intentions within her prose.

“Sometimes, the stories we don't tell people about ourselves matter even more than the things we do say.” – Eleanor Bennett

