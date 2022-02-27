New library books

The following works of U. S. history are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“Madam: The Biography of Polly Adler, Icon of the Jazz Age” by Debby Applegate

A historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author brings to life the notorious madam Pearl “Polly” Adler, whose Manhattan brothels in the Roaring Twenties became gathering places where the celebrity elite mingled with high society and violent figures of the underworld.

“The President and the Freedom Fighter: Abraham Lincoln, Frederick Douglass, and Their Battle to Save America's Soul” by Brian Kilmeade

The dramatic story of heroes Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass and how they moved from strong disagreement to friendship, changing the course of history.

“Gangsters of Capitalism: Smedley Butler, The Marines, and the Making and Breaking of America's Empire” by Jonathan M. Katz

Traces America's violent expansionist path to becoming a world power, as told through the journey of Smedley D. Butler, a Marine who served in every major overseas conflict from the Spanish-American War through World War II.

“The Last Slave Ship: The True Story of How Clotilda Was Found, Her Descendants, and an Extraordinary Reckoning” by Ben Raines

This extraordinary true story of the last ship to carry enslaved people to America recounts its perilous journey, its rediscovery and its complex legacy.

“Our First Civil War: Patriots and Loyalists in the American Revolution” by H. W. Brands

A best-selling historian presents a dramatic narrative of the American Revolution that reminds us that before America could win its revolution against Britain, the patriots had to win a bitter civil war against family, neighbors and friends.

“Wildcat: The Untold Story of Pearl Hart, the Wild West's Most Notorious Woman Bandit” by John Boessenecker

Drawing on groundbreaking research into territorial records and genealogical data, this little-known story of the most famous female bandit in the American West brings to life her epic life of crime and her legacy as a female trailblazer.