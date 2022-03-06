Sunday, March 06, 2022 1:00 am
Library's top 10
Allen County Public Library's
most frequently borrowed titles for February
FICTION
1 “The Maid” by Nita Prose
2 “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
3 “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover
4 “Abandoned in Death” by J. D. Robb
5 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
6 “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson, Mike Lupica
7 “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom
8 “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner
9 “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
10 “The Judge's List” by John Grisham
NONFICTION
1 “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” by Valerie Bertinelli
2 “Maus I: A Survivor's Tale: My Father Bleeds History” by Art Spiegelman
3 “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
4 “Maus: A Survivor's Tale II: And Here My Troubles Began” by Art Spiegelman
5 “A Little Closer to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm” by Ginger Zee
6 “Somebody's Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford
7 “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl
8 “Peril” by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa
9 “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
10 “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation” by Rosemary Sullivan
