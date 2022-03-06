Library's top 10

Allen County Public Library's

most frequently borrowed titles for February

FICTION

1 “The Maid” by Nita Prose

2 “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult

3 “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover

4 “Abandoned in Death” by J. D. Robb

5 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

6 “The Horsewoman” by James Patterson, Mike Lupica

7 “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom

8 “One Step Too Far” by Lisa Gardner

9 “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley

10 “The Judge's List” by John Grisham

NONFICTION

1 “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” by Valerie Bertinelli

2 “Maus I: A Survivor's Tale: My Father Bleeds History” by Art Spiegelman

3 “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear

4 “Maus: A Survivor's Tale II: And Here My Troubles Began” by Art Spiegelman

5 “A Little Closer to Home: How I Found the Calm After the Storm” by Ginger Zee

6 “Somebody's Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford

7 “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show” by Jonathan Karl

8 “Peril” by Bob Woodward, Robert Costa

9 “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

10 “The Betrayal of Anne Frank: A Cold Case Investigation” by Rosemary Sullivan