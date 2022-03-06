The Journal Gazette
 
Sunday, March 06, 2022 1:00 am

Local book notes

Author: Kayleen Reusser

“Born to be Soldiers: Those Plucky Women of World War II” is the first in a series of stories about women in the military during World War II.

Cost: $3.99, $9.99

Reusser is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. today as part of the George Mather Lecture Series at the History Center, 302 E. Berry St. in Fort Wayne. The public is invited to the free event.

