Local book notes

Author: Kayleen Reusser
“Born to be Soldiers: Those Plucky Women of World War II” is the first in a series of stories about women in the military during World War II.
Available: Amazon.com
Cost: $3.99, $9.99
Reusser is scheduled to speak at 2 p.m. today as part of the George Mather Lecture Series at the History Center, 302 E. Berry St. in Fort Wayne. The public is invited to the free event.
