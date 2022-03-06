New library books

These works of biographical fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“The Paris Bookseller” by Kerri Maher

Opening her Shakespeare and Company bookstore on a quiet street in 1919 Paris, American Sylvia Beach finds her business becoming a second home for some of the most important writers of the Lost Generation until the Depression causes her to question her promise to honor the life-changing impact of books.

“The Magnificent Lives of Marjorie Post” by Allison Pataki

The epic reimagining of the extraordinary life of Marjorie Merriweather Post, the American heiress who lived and loved on a grand scale, reveals the heartbreak she endured as a wife four times over in vastly different, dramatic marriages.

“The Great Mrs. Elias” by Barbara Chase-Riboud

The author of the award-winning “Sally Hemings” now brings to life Hannah Elias, one of the richest black women in America in the early 1900s, in this mesmerizing novel swirling with atmosphere and steeped in history.

“The Last Grand Duchess” by Bryn Turnbull

As war approaches, Grand Duchess Olga Romanov trades her gown for a nursing habit, but when troubling rumors about her parents trickle in from the front and the controversy over Rasputin grows into a fiery protest, a call for revolution threatens to end 300 years of Romanov rule.

“Antoinette's Sister” by Diana Giovinazzo

Engaged to King Ferdinand IV of Naples after his intended contracts smallpox and dies, Charlotte, the sister of Marie Antoinette, tries to navigate her new country, home and court in the time of political uprisings and royal executions.

“Sisters of Night and Fog” by Erika Robuck

Set across Europe during World War II, two courageous women, an American socialite and a British secret agent, whose clandestine deeds land them in Ravensbrück concentration camp, band together to survive.