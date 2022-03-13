New library books

These personal memoirs are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“Heartbreak: A Personal and Scientific Journey” by Florence Williams

After her 25-year marriage ends, a journalist reveals her personal insights and explores the cutting-edge science of “social pain,” including checking her blood for grief markers and receiving electrical shocks, to explain why heartbreak hurts so much.

“Black Ops: The Life of a CIA Shadow Warrior” by Ric Prado

A former CIA covert warrior lifts the veil of secrecy and offers an insight into a shadowy world of assassins, terrorists, spies and revolutionaries during both the Cold War and the age of terrorism.

“Never Simple” by Liz Scheier

The author shares her experiences growing up in '90s Manhattan with a brilliant, manipulative and mentally ill mother who built a farcical, half-true life for the two of them as she dives deep into the cascading effects of decades of lies and deception.

“Go Back to Where You Came from: And Other Helpful Recommendations on How to Become American” by Wajahat Ali

Ali, a lawyer, columnist and playwright, discusses his childhood in the Bay Area as the son of Muslim immigrants from Pakistan and presents a tongue-in-cheek instructional manual for achieving the American Dream.

“Bird Brother: A Falconer's Journey and the Healing Power of Wildlife” by Rodney Stotts

This book tells the story of a young African American's unlikely journey from the tough streets of southeast Washington, D.C. – and eventual incarceration – to becoming one of American's few Black master falconers.

“What My Bones Know: A Memoir of Healing from Complex Trauma” by Stephanie Foo

Drawing on scientists and psychologists, and trying a variety of innovative therapies, the author, diagnosed with Complex PTSD – a condition caused by continuous trauma – investigates the little-understood science behind this disorder that has shaped her life.