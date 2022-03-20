New library books

These works of literary fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“The Swimmers” by Julie Otsuka

When a crack appears in the pool, a fellowship of swimmers who take comfort in their laps are cast out. This includes Alice, who, slowly losing her memory, is reunited too late with her estranged daughter in this intimate story of mothers and daughters, and the sorrows of implacable loss.

“Booth” by Karen Joy Fowler

Describes the multiple scandals, family triumphs and disasters that took their toll on the 10 children of celebrated Shakespearean actor Junius Booth as the North and the South reached a boiling point and the Civil War broke out.

“The Cartographers” by Peng Shepherd

When her estranged father is found dead with a seemingly worthless map hidden in his desk, cartographer Nell Young soon discovers the map is extremely valuable – and that a mysterious collector will stop at nothing to destroy it and anyone who gets in the way.

“The Unsinkable Greta James” by Jennifer E. Smith

After the death of her beloved mother, failed indie singer-songwriter Greta James joins her father on a week-long Alaskan cruise, which becomes a journey of discovery for them both as they work to heal old wounds, giving her confidence she needs to move forward.

“A Novel Obsession” by Caitlin Barasch

A young aspiring writer working at a New York bookstore becomes consumed by the presence of her new boyfriend's ex-girlfriend and begins a friendship with her under false pretenses, ultimately making her the subject of her novel.

“To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara

Spanning three centuries and three different versions of the American experiment, an unforgettable cast of characters are united by their reckonings with the qualities that make us human – fear, love, shame, need, and loneliness.