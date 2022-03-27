Bestselling author from city to speak at library

Ashley C. Ford, a Fort Wayne native and New York Times best-selling author, will speak next month at Allen County Public Library as part of a multi-city tour sponsored by the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana Authors Awards.

“I'm a born and bred Hoosier. My opinions, my political affiliations, my art and all of that comes from what made me here,” Ford said in a statement. “I'm going to force this place to claim me.”

The event, a conversation with Terra Brantley of Northeast Indiana Public Radio, is 7 to 8 p.m. April 14 at the main library, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.

Admission is free, but registration is required at www.eventbrite.com.

In her best-selling debut memoir, “Somebody's Daughter,” published in June, Ford addresses her relationship with her incarcerated father along with themes of childhood, family, race, body image, education and home.

A graduate of Ball State University, Ford spent the last several years in New York City, returning to Indiana in 2020. She is the former host of “The Chronicles of Now” podcast and co-host of the HBO companion podcast “Lovecraft Country Radio” and has written for a variety of web and print publications.

“I want people here, especially young Black people, to know what's possible for their lives,” Ford said.

“I want to be from here. I want to make things from here. I want my friends from the coasts to come here and see what I see up close. I don't want them to be ignorant about what the Midwest is, what it looks like and who lives here. That's how we get better stories. I want better stories for the Midwest and Indiana specifically.”

Ford is the inaugural featured speaker of the Indiana Authors Awards Tour, in which noted Hoosier authors will speak with local writers and thought leaders at locations statewide with the goal of highlighting Indiana's national literary status and inspiring more residents to become writers. She will also be speaking in Indianapolis and New Albany.