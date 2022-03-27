New library books

These books on basketball are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“Coach K: The Rise and Reign of Mike Krzyzewski” by Ian O'Connor

This definitive biography of college basketball's all-time winningest coach looks at how he built a basketball empire at Duke and led Team USA to three Olympic basketball gold medals.

“Black Market: An Insider's Journey into the High-Stakes World of College Basketball” by Merl Code

A former college basketball player and shoe rep for Nike details his experience of the dark underworld of college basketball, revealing how profit-driven sports programs exploit athletes and circumvent the NCAA's amateurism rules through the use of corporate sponsorships.

“Blood in the Garden: The Flagrant History of the 1990s New York Knicks” by Chris Herring

This book chronicles how the New York Knicks of the 1990s were able to resuscitate the franchise through a physical brand of basketball with gritty players such as Patrick Ewing, John Starks and Anthony Mason and coach Pat Riley.

“The Big East: Inside the Most Entertaining and Influential Conference in College Basketball History” by Dana O'Neil

The author tells the story of the most powerful and entertaining league in college basketball history, from its formation to the back stories of the people who shaped it, to the epic games and the players that sealed its relevance and laid the foundation for its eventual rebirth.

“Wish It Lasted Forever: Life With the Larry Bird Celtics” by Dan Shaughnessy

Based on unprecedented access and personal experience, the sports columnist takes us inside the legendary Larry Bird-led Celtic teams, capturing the camaraderie as they rose to dominate the NBA.

“Unguarded” by Scottie Pippen

On the 30th anniversary of the Chicago Bulls' first championship, the six-time NBA Champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and Hall of Famer is finally giving fans a raw, matter-of-fact look into his life, and role within one of the greatest, most popular teams of all time.