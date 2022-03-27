Secrets in bloom

Every family has rules, including the Winslow family, but never telling anyone your real name is a bit different than not burping at the dinner table.

Poppy Winslow is on the verge of turning 18, and in all her years she has never been able to call any house a home and doesn't even know her parents' real names – one of the rules is not to ask.

As they continue to run – from whom, she doesn't even know – Poppy's curiosity is growing too big to ignore, along with her desire to build a real life. Who are her parents and what are they hiding from her, and more importantly – who is she?

Marit Weisenberg delivers “This Golden State” with a sophistication and depth that isn't to be expected in the young adult genre. Combining a light air of suspense and mystery with a coming-of-age spin, “This Golden State” is more than a scandalous story of a family on the run. Telling the details from Poppy's perspective – a teenager with so much to figure out and so much to lose – is a brilliant way to view that lifestyle. She didn't choose this life, and neither did her 8-year-old sister, but she also knows her family is the only thing she has.

The way Weisenberg details the family picking up and fleeing at a moment's notice leaving most of their possesions behind without explanation, abandoning school projects and ghosting possible friendships is hauntingly heartbreaking. Constantly looking for anything to hold onto, Poppy finally catches a small break when a move to California gives her an opportunity to develop a friendship in a summer math class. As a friendship with a boy named Harry turns into a crush, the possibility of a relationship arises as they bond over home DNA tests they mail on a whim.

The introduction of a real friend for Poppy to share her thoughts with and confide in helps readers see how much this character is missing in her undercover life of hiding. Poppy starts to realize what it would be like to have a “normal” life. Small spurts of freedom give her happiness and awareness she has never known. The simple things she has never experienced, including a romantic relationship, are threatened when the DNA test reveals life-altering truths and brings the true identities of her parents into focus.

The unraveling mystery keeps the pace satisfying. It encourages turning just one more page, chapter after chapter. The characters seem to have an ominous secret in their past, but at the same time Weisenberg humanizes them in a way that stirs empathy into the narrative. With these elements running parallel to each other, readers are compelled to find out what happens but also scared to know the fallout it may have due to the connection they feel with Poppy.

As her parents' past quickly tumbles out in the last pages of the book, Poppy has to ask herself whether she can cut her family ties and find her own way, or if the love she has for them is too strong to leave behind. No matter her decision, to say “This Golden State” has a bittersweet ending full of heart and soul is an understatement.

Christy Keller is a page designer for The Journal Gazette.