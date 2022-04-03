Sunday, April 03, 2022 1:00 am
Library's top 10
Books most frequentlychecked out from theAllen County Public Library
in March
FICTION
1 “Run Rose Run”by Dolly Parton,James Patterson
2 “The Maid” by Nita Prose
3 “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley
4 “Abandoned in Death” by J. D. Robb
5 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover
6 “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover
7 “The Match” by Harlan Coben
8 “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult
9 “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle
10 “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box
NONFICTION
1 “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” by Valerie Bertinelli
2 “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You'll Love at Midlife and Beyond” by Stephen Perrine
3 “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General” by William P. Barr
4 “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear
5 “In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss” by Amy Bloom
6 “Somebody's Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford
7 “Taste of Home Ultimate Baking Cookbook” by Taste of Home
8 “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel A. van der Kolk
9 “Maus: A Survivor's Tale II: And Here My Troubles Began” by Art Spiegelman
10 “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
