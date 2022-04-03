Library's top 10

Books most frequentlychecked out from theAllen County Public Library

in March

FICTION

1 “Run Rose Run”by Dolly Parton,James Patterson

2 “The Maid” by Nita Prose

3 “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley

4 “Abandoned in Death” by J. D. Robb

5 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

6 “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover

7 “The Match” by Harlan Coben

8 “Wish You Were Here” by Jodi Picoult

9 “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle

10 “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box

NONFICTION

1 “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” by Valerie Bertinelli

2 “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You'll Love at Midlife and Beyond” by Stephen Perrine

3 “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General” by William P. Barr

4 “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear

5 “In Love: A Memoir of Love and Loss” by Amy Bloom

6 “Somebody's Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford

7 “Taste of Home Ultimate Baking Cookbook” by Taste of Home

8 “The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma” by Bessel A. van der Kolk

9 “Maus: A Survivor's Tale II: And Here My Troubles Began” by Art Spiegelman

10 “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health” by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.