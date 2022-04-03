Local book notes

Author: Dawn Burns

“Evangelina Everyday,” a fictional story of an Indiana housewife with a simple life but complex inner workings.

Available: Amazon.com

Cost: $21.95

Authors: Kathy Fry-Miller, David Doudt

“Maria's Kit of Comfort,” a lyrical picture book telling the story of Maria as she finds ways to express a range of feelings through creative play after disaster.

Available: Brethren Press

Cost: $18.99

Author: Julia Shaffer

“Help Grandma Remember” offers a loving message giving children and their loved ones an opportunity to engage in conversation about dementia.

Available: Amazon

Cost: $15.95

Author: Louis A. Simonis

“Maumee River: 1835” details the diary of William C. Holgate as he first travels with his father to the Defiance frontier from his home in the east.

Available: explorehistoricdefiance.com

Cost: $48

Author: Gerald W. Donaldson

“Journey to Eternity: Receiving a Forever Home” provides readers with a unique way to learn relevant biblical topics.

Available: Amazon, Barnes & Noble and WestBow Press

Cost: $6.99 to $30.95

Author: David Butler

“Science Strategies: To Increase Student Learning and Motivation in Biology and Life Science Grades 7-12” explores a number of strategies aimed at enhancing student achievement and science appreciation.

Available: Amazon

Cost: $9.99 to $18.95