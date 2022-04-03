Sunday, April 03, 2022 1:00 am
Local book notes
The Journal Gazette
Author: Dawn Burns
“Evangelina Everyday,” a fictional story of an Indiana housewife with a simple life but complex inner workings.
Available: Amazon.com
Cost: $21.95
Authors: Kathy Fry-Miller, David Doudt
“Maria's Kit of Comfort,” a lyrical picture book telling the story of Maria as she finds ways to express a range of feelings through creative play after disaster.
Available: Brethren Press
Cost: $18.99
Author: Julia Shaffer
“Help Grandma Remember” offers a loving message giving children and their loved ones an opportunity to engage in conversation about dementia.
Available: Amazon
Cost: $15.95
Author: Louis A. Simonis
“Maumee River: 1835” details the diary of William C. Holgate as he first travels with his father to the Defiance frontier from his home in the east.
Available: explorehistoricdefiance.com
Cost: $48
Author: Gerald W. Donaldson
“Journey to Eternity: Receiving a Forever Home” provides readers with a unique way to learn relevant biblical topics.
Available: Amazon, Barnes & Noble and WestBow Press
Cost: $6.99 to $30.95
Author: David Butler
“Science Strategies: To Increase Student Learning and Motivation in Biology and Life Science Grades 7-12” explores a number of strategies aimed at enhancing student achievement and science appreciation.
Available: Amazon
Cost: $9.99 to $18.95
