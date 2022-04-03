New library books

These romantic comedies are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“Yinka, Where Is Your Huzband?” by Lizzie Damilola Blackburn

A 30-something, Oxford-educated, British Nigerian woman with a high-paying job and good friends, Yinka (whose aunties frequently pray for her delivery from singledom) must find a date for her cousin's wedding with the help of a spreadsheet and her best friend.

“In a New York Minute” by Kate Spencer

Becoming media sensations after a meet-cute moment in lower Manhattan, Franny Doyle and Hayes Montgomery III are the most disastrous match until repeated chance meetings lead to unexpected love.

“Delilah Green Doesn't Care” by Ashley Herring Blake

Pressured into photographing her estranged stepsister's wedding, Delilah Green reluctantly returns home to Bright Falls, where she finds herself falling for one of the stuck-up bridesmaids after the pair are forced together during party preparations.

“The League of Gentlewomen Witches” by India Holton

The future leader of the League of Gentlewomen Witches, Miss Charlotte Pettifer, must team up with a rogue pirate to stop the long-lost amulet of Black Beryl from falling into the wrong hands – and keep her heart under lock and key.

“Kamila Knows Best” by Farah Heron

Too busy with her friends' love lives, hardly giving thought to her own, Kamila Hussain refuses to let herself get distracted by her growing feelings for a longtime friend of the family until her secret nemesis sets her sights on him.

“The Suite Spot” by Trish Doller

Moving across the country to an island on Lake Erie for a manager position at a brewery, single mother Rachel instead finds a handsome, moody man who offers her the chance to help build a hotel – and rebuild her own life – from the ground up.