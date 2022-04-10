New library books

These books on travel and adventurers are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“In Pursuit of Jefferson: Traveling Through Europe With the Most Perplexing Founding Father” by Derek Baxter

Sharing the lessons he learned about history and himself, the author chronicles his travels through Europe as he follows in the footsteps of Thomas Jefferson, who, in desperate need of change, sailed to France a broken man in 1784.

“Nowhere for Very Long: The Unexpected Road to an Unconventional Life” by Brianna Madia

In a vividly detailed memoir, a young woman chronicles her adventures traveling across the deserts of the American West in an orange van named Bertha and reflects on an unconventional approach to life.

“Letter to a Stranger: Essays to the Ones Who Haunt Us” by Colleen Kinder

An anthology of short, intimate second-person essays by a diverse range of writers, each honoring a fleeting encounter with a stranger met while traveling that left a profound and lasting impact.

“Every Day the River Changes: Four Weeks Down the Magdalena” by Jordan Salama

A travelogue through the Colombian Rio Magdalena that explores the rich lives of residents – including a canoe builder, biologists studying invasive hippopotamuses, a Queens transplant managing a failing hotel and a traveling librarian whose donkeys haul books to rural children.

“Gastro Obscura: A Food Adventurer's Guide” by Cecily Wongand Dylan Thuras

The team behind Atlas Obscura, a friendly tour guide to the world's most amazing places, presents incredible ingredients, food adventures and edible wonders from around the world, including Chilean beer made from fog and 2,000-year-old egg ovens.

“Riverman: An American Odyssey” by Ben McGrath

The riveting story of Dick Conant, an American folk hero who, over the course of more than 20 years, solo canoed thousands of miles of American rivers – and then in 2016 disappeared off the coast of North Carolina.