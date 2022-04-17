New library books

These books on magical realism are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“Vagabonds!” by Eloghosa Osunde

In Nigeria, the lives of a group of vagabonds – the poor, the queer, the drivers, dancers, the abused, displaced and vulnerable – intertwine in bustling markets and underground clubs, churches and hotel rooms where they are seized and challenged by spirits who command the city's dark energy.

“When We Were Birds” by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo

In Trinidad, Yejide, who has the power to guide the city's souls into the afterlife, and Darwin, a gravedigger going against his mother's wishes never to interact with the dead, meet at an ancient cemetery where fate beckons them both.

“Midnight in Everwood” by M. A. Kuzniar

In Nottingham in 1906, with her dancing days numbered, Marietta Stelle is drawn into a world of magic and wonder when a mysterious toymaker moves in next door, until her final ballet performance takes a dark turn, trapping her in a place of secrets and illusions.

“The Cartographers” by Peng Shepherd

When her estranged father is found dead with a seemingly worthless map hidden in his desk, cartographer Nell Young soon discovers the map is extremely valuable – and that a mysterious collector will stop at nothing to destroy it and anyone who gets in the way.

“The Cat Who Saved Books” by Sosuke Matsukawa

When a talking cat named Tiger demands that he help save books with him, high school student Rintaro Natsuki and Tiger embark on an amazing journey, liberating books from their neglectful owners and meeting a colorful cast of characters along the way.

“Things They Lost” by Okwiri Oduor

Set at the intersection of the spirit world and the human one, this stunning debut novel tells the story of Ayosa, a lonely girl who struggles to free herself from her unpredictable, beautiful mother – a mysterious and aloof photographer who comes and goes as she pleases.