Cooking up change

“Children set the table, your mother needs a moment to herself.”

Chemist Elizabeth Zott never thought that would be her famous tagline, but as a female trying to make an impact in the field of science in the early 1960s, her life isn't going as planned. To make ends meet as a single mother and practice her passion, she accepts a position as a cooking show host.

But her approach to food and the unorthodox way she addresses her audience of “normal” housewives challenges all the social norms.

Author Bonnie Garmus uses humor and intellectual wit to deliver a flawless observation of the inequality for women in a predominantly male profession in the 1960s. Not your typical historical fiction read, “Lessons in Chemistry” tells the story of Zott and her atypical male coworker turned partner, Calvin Evans. Enlightened by the fact that Evans believes women should play an equal part in scientific research and endeavors, Zott instantly connects with him and both their careers start to flourish.

Garmus does an exceptional job keeping the focus on Zott and her determination to break down the patriarchal walls in her profession. The romantic relationship between Zott and Evans is a minor story among the bigger themes in the book. Garmus uses their relationship to facilitate conversations about feminism and Zott's efforts toward the movement.

Not only does Zott's relationship shed light on important revelations, an amusing inner dialogue is also created through their dog, Six-Thirty. Matching his unique name, Zott's dog is constantly weighing in – if only to himself – about her life and the events that continue to unfold. To some this may seem like an odd addition to the story, but Garmus creates a way to observe Zott's struggles from a different point of view when nobody is present (other than the dog) to witness it.

Garmus successfully tells a story about sexism and the struggle to be a woman in a time when men definitely ruled the professional world; she did so with a lighthearted touch and the perfect amount of comedic relief. Scientifically speaking, “Lessons in Chemistry” is a significant discovery for any reader to uncover.

Christy Keller is a page designed for The Journal Gazette.