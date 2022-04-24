New library books

These works of British history are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“The Turning Point: 1851 – A Year That Changed Charles Dickens and the World” by Robert Douglas-Fairhurst

This rare glimpse into one of the greatest literary personalities to ever have lived takes readers to the year during which Dickens embraces his calling as a chronicler of ordinary people's lives and develops a new form of writing revealing just how interconnected the world was becoming.

“George V: Never a Dull Moment” by Jane Ridley

From a historian of the British monarchy comes a detailed biography of a long-overlooked king who reimagined the crown in the aftermath of World War I and whose marriage was an epic romance.

“The Black Joke: The True Story of One Ship's Battle Against the Slave Trade” by A. E. Rooks

Both a reckoning with slavery and abolition and as a lesson about the power of political will, this book chronicles the adventures of the Black Joke, a British ship that liberated more enslaved people than any other in the squadron.

“The Battle of Hastings: The Fall of the Anglo-saxons and the Rise of the Normans” by Jim Bradbury

A rousing historical narrative investigates the best-known and arguably most significant battle in English history, revealing both what actually happened on that fateful day in 1066 and the role that the battle plays in the British national myth.

“Crown & Sceptre: A New History of the British Monarchy, from William the Conqueror to Elizabeth II” by Tracy Borman

This sweeping history of the British monarchy looks at the 41 kings and queens, from William I to Queen Elizabeth II, who have sat on the throne and helped set the course of history.

“The Duchess Countess: The Woman Who Scandalized Eighteenth-Century London” by Catherine Ostler

A biography of the scandalous Elizabeth Chudleigh, duchess of Kingston, whose infamous bigamy trial was bigger news in British society than the American War of Independence, reveals a woman who defied society's expectations of her.