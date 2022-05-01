Library's top 10

Titles most frequently borrowed from the Allen County

Public Library in April

FICTION

1 “Run Rose Run” by Dolly Parton, James Patterson

2 “The Paris Apartment” by Lucy Foley

3 “The Match” by Harlan Coben

4 “What Happened to the Bennetts” by Lisa Scottoline

5 “The Maid” by Nita Prose

6 “The Recovery Agent” by Janet Evanovich

7 “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover

8 “One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle

9 “Shadows Reel” by C.J. Box

10 “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover

NONFICTION

1 “Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today” by Valerie Bertinelli

2 “The Whole Body Reset: Your Weight-Loss Plan for a Flat Belly, Optimum Health & a Body You'll Love at Midlife and Beyond” by Stephen Perrine

3 “Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas” by Jennifer Raff

4 “I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet: Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working” by Shauna Niequist

5 “One Damn Thing After Another: Memoirs of an Attorney General” by William P. Barr

6 “Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones” by James Clear

7 “Somebody's Daughter: A Memoir” by Ashley C. Ford

8 “The Mothers and Daughters of the Bible Speak: Lessons on Faith from Nine Biblical Families” by Shannon Bream

9 “Hello, Molly!: A Memoir” by Molly Shannon

10 “The Real Anthony Fauci: Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global War on Democracy and Public Health”by Robert F. Kennedy Jr.