New library books

The following debut works of fiction are newly available from the Allen County Public Library.

“Pay Dirt Road” by Samantha Jayne Allen

Lured into the family business – a private investigation firm – by her supposed-to-be-retired grandfather, Annie McIntyre, while looking into the disappearance of a waitress, finds herself identifying with the victim in increasingly unsettling ways and must confront her own past to survive this case.

“Portrait of a Thief” by Grace D. Li

A Chinese American art history major at Harvard, Will Chen is offered a (very illegal) chance to reclaim five priceless treasures China lost centuries ago and assembles a team of fellow students, chosen for their skills and loyalty, to help him on his mission – and make history.

“Memphis” by Tara M. Stringfellow

Told over the course of 70 years, this spellbinding novel traces three generations of a Southern Black family and one daughter who, channeling her rage into art, discovers with the power of her paint brush that she can change her family's legacy.

“Kaikeyi” by Vaishnavi Patel

The only princess of the kingdom of Kekaya discovers she possesses magic when she revisits the ancient texts she used to read with her banished mother and transforms herself into a warrior to make a better world for other women.

“Like a House on Fire” by Lauren McBrayer

After 12 years of marriage and two kids, Merit returns to her career and forms a true friendship with Jane, a brilliant and beautiful Danish architect who sees Merit for exactly who she is, and wonders whether Merit is the love of her life, not the husband she's been married to for 23 years.

“The Patron Saint of Second Chances” by Christine Simon

To fix the town's pipes, vacuum repairman and self-appointed mayor Signor Speranza must come up with 70,000 euros. To boost revenue, he spreads a harmless rumor, which spins wildly out of control, about a famous actor who will be filming his new movie nearby.