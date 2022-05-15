New library books

The following works of Asian-American fiction are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“The Fervor” by Alma Katsu

In 1944, Meiko Briggs and her daughter, Aiko, held in an internment camp in the American West, discover a mysterious disease spreading among the interned is linked to a demon from the stories of Meiko's childhood, hellbent on infiltrating their already-strange world.

“Siren Queen” by Nghi Vo

Coming of age in pre-code Hollywood, Chinese American actress Luli Wei, desperate to become a star, bargains with blood and ancient magic to realize her dreams, but the steep price for success may turn her into something she despises.

“Four Treasures of the Sky” by Jenny Tinghui Zhang

A Chinese girl struggles to find her place in the 1880s American West after being kidnapped and smuggled, working at a calligraphy school and a San Francisco brothel as anti-Chinese sentiment sweeps across the country.

“The Family Chao” by Lan Samantha Chang

When Big Leo, the owner of Fine Chao restaurant, is found dead – presumed murdered – his three sons are reunited and fall under suspicion of the town and police, and must reckon with the legacy of their father's outsized appetites and own survival.

“When We Fell Apart” by Soon Wiley

In Seoul, South Korea, Min, devastated by the suicide of his girlfriend, throws himself into finding out why she wanted to die, and the more he learns about her, the more he realizes he never really knew her at all.

“The Immortal King Rao” by Vauhini Vara

King Rao, legendary tech mogul and brainchild of the new world order, has died in mysterious circumstances, leaving his daughter, Athena, to reckon with his legacy, prove her innocence in his death and save the world.