New library books

The following nature books are newly available through the Allen County Public Library.

“The Last Days of the Dinosaurs: An Asteroid, Extinction, and the Beginning of Our World” by Riley Black

This book walks readers through what happened in the days, years, centuries and million years after an asteroid led to the mass extinction of dinosaurs and half of known species, and how this worst single day in the history of life on Earth allowed for evolutionary opportunities.

“The Hawk's Way: Encounters with Fierce Beauty” by Sy Montgomery

The author invites readers into the wonderous world of hawks, where they will learn about the extraordinary abilities of these magnificent creatures and what they can teach us about nature, life and love.

“Forest Walking: Discovering the Trees and Woodlands of North America” by Peter Wohlleben, Jane Billinghurst

The authors help readers become a “forest detective” on their next outdoor adventure by decoding nature's signs by following tree roots, crossing streams and turning over rocks to awaken the ancient past and thrilling present of the ecosystem around them.

“The Insect Crisis: The Fall of the Tiny Empires That Run the World” by Oliver Milman

A devastating examination of how collapsing insect populations worldwide threaten everything from wild birds to the food on our plate.

“Outdoor Kids in an Inside World: Getting Your Family Out of the House and Radically Engaged With Nature” by Steven Rinella

Helping families connect with nature – and each other – this timely guide shares parenting wisdom, practical advice and hands-on activities to help kids see their own place within the natural world.

“Sentient: How Animals Illuminate the Wonder of Our Human Senses” by Jackie Higgins

Analyzes the incredible sensory capabilities of 13 animals, including the cheetah, orb-weaving spider and harlequin mantis shrimp, that hold the key to better understanding how humans make sense of the world around them.