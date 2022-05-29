New library books

The following summer fiction works are now available from the Allen County Public Library.

“Summeron the Island” by Brenda Novak

Returning to a small island off the coast of Florida to help her mother settle the family estate, Marlow Madsen finds her idyllic getaway shattered when her father's will reveals a shocking secret that tarnishes his impeccable reputation and everything she thought she knew about her family.

“The Lost Summers of Newport” by Beatriz Williams, Lauren Willig, Karen White

Three intertwined tales of money, lies and murder are set among the famous summer mansions of Newport, Rhode Island, spanning more than a century from the Gilded Age to the present day.

“Every Summer After” by Carley Fortune

Persephone, a magazine writer, returns to her lake hometown for a funeral and lands straight into the orbit of her ex-best friend and lover, Sam, and must reconcile the choices she made since their breakup.

“Crimson Summer” by Heather Graham

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agent Amy Larson and FBI agent Hunter Forrest investigate a bloody massacre in Seminole territory that appears to be tied to South American drug cartels and a doomsday cult.

“Summer at the Cape” by RaeAnne Thayne

When her sister Lily drowns while saving a child, Cami Porter returns to Cape Sanctuary, where Lily's business, Coastal Pines Glamping, is threatened by the man from whom she leased the land. She must keep Lily's dream alive while dealing with grief and the complexities of relationships.

“My Summer Darlings” by May Cobb

When Will Harding comes to town, moving into the neighborhood's grandest home, three lifelong friends become obsessed with this man who upends each of their lives in a scorching summer of manipulation and murder.